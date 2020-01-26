Life Begins at 50 for Minister of State for Labour and Employment

Amongst men and women of repute who have bravely shouldered the carving of time and tides, the life of Festus Keyamo is written with thick, bright, red, and cursive letters – all the better for equal admiration and envy. Aged two scores and a half now, Festus Keyamo’s life is a study suggestive of divine involvement and character.

Today, Festus Keyamo is a Nigerian lawyer (SAN), incisive critic, industrious columnist, and formidable human rights activist. He is also one of the peerless pillars of the cabinet of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. Vast of wit and resolute of vision, Keyamo’s contributions have reverberated across all the regions of Nigeria, as well as the media industry, and most other sectors of the economy where the interests of the people are core.

Born in Ughelli town in Delta State of Southern Nigeria, Festus Keyamo walked the path of adolescence and youth with the same resilience he has come to be known by. Primary and secondary education acquired in Ughelli, Festus Keyamo went on to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, where he received a Bachelor of Law degree in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on December 1993.

Since then, Festus Keyamo has been rubbing the oil lamp of fortune, winning for himself the veneration and loyalty of friends and associates. That he began his legal career at the renowned Gani Fawehinmi’s Chambers in Lagos State, (although he went on to establish his own, Festus Keyamo Chambers) is venerable indeed.

Keyamo has represented notable folks, sometimes with success, other times with defeat. From being counsel in hot political cases like Niger-Delta boss, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari’s trial for treasonable felony, and another, for the murder of Bola Ige, to being the lawyering focus of media-spicy rumpus for allegedly unfaithful pastors to popular artistic twins at odds with one another, Keyamo has made an indelible mark with his legal profession.

On to politics! Keyamo has lit upon the politico, as Minister of State for Niger Delta, and in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

All these have seen him celebrated and honoured by distinguished folks, including President Muhammadu Buhari – who at Keyamo’s 50th birthday lauded him for renewing the faith of elders in the younger generation by his conduct and sacrifices. Are these not reasons enough for anybody to be grateful to his maker? And Festus Keyamo sure is.