Zambian Musician, Jay Trigga Collaborates with Ice Prince, Dremo

Zambia hip hop artiste, Jack Lumbeta Kafukwilwa, also known as Jay Trigga, is relishing his collaboration with Davido’s DMW rapper, Dremo. According to the artiste, “One of my most memorable accomplishments, among many, that is very special to me is when I heard Dremo wanted to do a remix of my song. What makes this one a major one for me is because I have always been a fan of his.”

Jay Trigga has also featured another Nigerian artiste, Ice Prince on his song entitled Money. He thinks highly of Afrobeats genre and fancies Wizkid and Burna Boy. “I regard Wizkid and Burna Boy as my role models; they took Africa to the world in their own way, so I look up to them. I hope to have the same impact with my music,” he said.

Tracing his interest in music, he revealed, “I always loved music. My father played a lot of music around and my mother hosted a few of the coolest parties in her community where I usually performed as the DJ. Music always surrounded me but when I saw Kanye West make beats and rap on them, I got inspired and started producing my own music.”