Katsina Speaker Gives  Bursary

The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Maigari, has disbursed N8.2 million as bursary allowances to 1,292 indigent students from his constituency to enhance their academic performances. Presenting the bursary awards to the beneficiaries in Zango yesterday, the lawmaker said the gesture was borne out of the need to build future leaders and as well as to complement state government efforts of revamping the loss glory of education in the state. He said post-graduate students undergoing Master’s degree would receive N15,000 each, first degree students, N10,000, NCE and Ordinary Diploma, N5,000 and Higher Diploma, N7,500. The Speaker, who is also a member representing Zango constituency, added that students of other tertiary institutions such as School of Health Technology would get N5,000 each, vowing to expand the initiative to accommodate more students from the constituency.

He restated his resolve to provide more dividends of democracy to his constituents before the expiration of the tenure of present administration in the state. “I therefore charge the beneficiaries to manage the funds given to them to settle their immediate need in the pursuit of their educational careers, because I initiated the scholarship grant to promote their educational activities”, he said. Speaking at the event, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said the event marked a milestone in the promotion of literacy in the state, adding that it was a welcome complement to the efforts of the state government in improving education. “Education is the bedrock of any society, that is why we have continued to channel resources to that sector,” he said, while urging other well-to-do individuals to emulate the speaker. He therefore admonished graduates in the state to be creative and inventive in order to be self-reliance instead of depending on government for white collar jobs.