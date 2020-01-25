Ijaw Groups Seek Restructuring of Amnesty Programme 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Leaders of Educational Rights Agitation of the Ijaws (ERAI) and the Ijaws in Oil and Gas have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently reposition the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The groups also passed a vote of no confidence on the present leadership of the office.

President of ERAI, Mr. Johnny Ebimienfi and Tactical Head of Ijaw in Oil and Gas, Comrade Bibba Warekuromor made the call yesterday at a press briefing, alleging that on-going corruption in the Amenty Office under watch of the present leadership of the programme is not what Niger Deltans needed from the office at this point in time.

According to them, “Ex-agitators are yet to be trained and stakeholders that needs complete revitalisation from the Amnesty office have been continually disappointed by the present leadership of the programme.

ERAI and Ijaws in Oil and Gas alleged that the 2019 Christmas Carol party organised by the Amenty Office was another sad episode since the history of the creation of the Amnesty office.

He noted that money was spent lavishly at a time when students were stranded in their various higher institutions abroad and others were yet to go for training as well as many grappling with series of challenges in the office.

‘’We have critically made assessment from previous leaderships in the Amnesty Office and have come to the conclusion that the present leadership is the worse ever.

‘’We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to put to an end to this wastage in the Amnesty Office by urgently replacing the present leadership with an Ijaw man from Delta State,’’ the groups said.