Burna Boy’s High Life

Going by his new single, Money Play, Burna Boy, the afro-fusion artiste is living up to it and living the life, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Burna Boy has made great feats with his music on the international stage and it is wonderful to see that it has also translated to good money for him. He recently expanded his garage by buying a Rolls Royce Dawn worth a whopping $346,000. This week, the 2020 Grammy Awards nominee shared photos showing him cruising in his newly acquired Rolls Royce.

The singer, who had a successful year in 2019, bought the convertible Rolls Royce just weeks after he purchased a Ferrari sports car. Burna boy bought two pretty expensive cars in the space of two weeks back in 2019. The new ride joins his car collection which also includes a Bentley.

Just last December, the popular Nigerian singer, and his British-Jamaican girlfriend cum rapper, Stefflon Don celebrated the Boxing Day in a unique way as they partied in Lagos. In the video uploaded by Stefflon Don on her Insta stories, the lovers were seen cruising in Burna’s newly acquired Ferrari on the streets of Lagos. It’s been one year since Burna Boy and Stefflon Don kicked off their beautiful relationship.

Stefflon Don had celebrated the first anniversary of the beautiful relationship she has with Burna Boy. The London born rapper took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of Burna Boy and herself kissing. She went on to caption the video with a reminder that they have been together for a year. “Today marks one year exactly! Cheers to 100 more my sweetie cakes,” she wrote.

Later on, the duo headed to a club where they partied with their friends and family. She made the statement as she and her man drive around town in his newly acquired N125 million Rolls Royce Dawn. “Oh my God this is nice bae,” the excited UK rap star was heard saying to his man during the night outing.

The music star recently gave a tour of his newly acquired mansion in Lagos, which shows a lot of money went into the beautiful edifice.

From the beautiful lightings, to the carefully planned and designed swimming pool, the night view of the house gives you an idea of how well detailed the architects were in their pursuit to actualise a house best fit for a celebrity. Two of his most recently acquired cars were seen in the remote-controlled garage. First was the Ferrari sports car. This was followed by the Rolls Royce which the music star announced via his Instagram page with a video of the post where he showered accolades on himself for having a very good year.

Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby” had made it to Michelle Obama’s workout playlist for 2020. The former first lady of the United States of America took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, 2020, where she posted her playlist which “helps her go through her toughest workout session.

‘My Money, My Baby’ is number four on the famous playlist with American born Nigerian, Tobe Nwigwe making it to the playlist with his song, ‘Dope.’