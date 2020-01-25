Bright Osayi-Samuel: Saints Lead the Pack for His Signature

With Southampton in the lead in the chase for Queens Park Rangers in-form winger, Bright Osayi-Samuel, ahead of other Premier League clubs another Nigerian might be a Saint after the January transfer window

According to reports, Osayi-Samuel is being watched over by a number of Premier League clubs, with Southampton in the forefront to signing the exciting winger.

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been in exciting form this season, putting in several strong performances in recent weeks. And now, it has been reported that a number of sides have taken notice of his strong form.

Football Insider states that Southampton are among the sides to be keeping an eye on Osayi-Samuel ahead of a potential move in the latter stages of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but QPR have the option to extend his deal by a further year if they wish.

So far this season, Osayi-Samuel has made a total of 22 appearances across all competitions, with 20 of them coming in the Championship. The Nigerian has scored five goals and provided five assists across all competitions, starring on the right-hand side for Mark Warburton’s side. Since signing from Blackpool in the summer of 2017, he has played a total of 74 times, netting nine goals and laying on six assists.

During his time with the Tangerines, Osayi-Samuel found the back of the net five times and laid on six assists after making his way through Blackpool’s academy.

With the end of the transfer window coming closer and closer, it will be interesting to see if Southampton or any other club look to swoop for Osayi-Samuel, or if he remains with Queens Park Rangers.

Osayi-Samuel attracted genuine interest from Manchester United during his time with Blackpool, before Queens Park Rangers convinced him to join the club in September 2017.

Osayi-Samuel’s current deal with Rangers runs out at the end of the 2019-2020 season but the club have the option to extend the agreement by another year.

It has been suggested that Southampton want to bolster their attacking options with the signing of Osayi-Samuel and plan to resell him for a profit in the future.

However, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that Southampton are not thought to be prioritising attacking signings this month despite their reported interest in Osayi-Samuel.

It is understood that Southampton are rather looking at full-backs to add to their ranks ahead of the second half of the campaign, with this meaning Osayi-Samuel now looks set to remain in West London ahead of QPR’s potential play-off push this term.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently sitting 14th in the Championship table following a mixed season so far, but the likes of Osayi-Samuel, Ebere Eze and Nahki Wells have helped the Rs towards registering the second-best goalscoring record this term.

It was initially thought that Osayi-Samuel’s electric displays had particularly caught the attention of the St. Mary’s outfit, but these reports have now been deemed wide off the mark with Southampton said to be largely focusing on other areas.

Earlier this year, Osayi-Samuel said in an interview that he would “love to stay” at QPR beyond the end of his current contract but does not know whether it will happen.

The R’s winger’s contract is due to expire this summer but the club have an option to extend his deal by another year, meaning he is effectively under contract until the summer of 2021.

When asked about the likelihood of signing a longer contract with QPR, Osayi-Samuel said: “I don’t know. Obviously I would love to stay but I’m just focused on playing games. I let the contracts and stuff like that be solved with my agent and the club. I just want to keep playing and see what happens.”

“I think one of the reasons is I’m wearing studs now,” he added.

“Ever since I’ve been wearing studs I’ve been playing well.

“But I also have to praise the gaffer after training sessions, he pulls me for 10-20 minutes to improve on my weaknesses when I get into dangerous areas, picking out players and I feel like now it’s paying off.

“For me I believe that I get into dangerous areas probably every game.

“But the main thing is that end product to find someone or to create and I feel like now the manager knows that as well.

“When I get into dangerous areas or I’m on the byline there’s that composure.

“I feel like before when I used to get there I didn’t really have that composure, I was rushing things and now I feel more calm and relaxed.

“I think that also comes with me playing regularly and I feel like those are the reasons I’m doing well.”

Osayi-Samuel was born in Benin, Nigeria, then moved with his family to Spain before emigrating to England when he was 10 years old, settling in Woolwich London.

He made his professional debut for Blackpool in March 2015.