AccessBET Picks Davido as  Brand Ambassador 

Indigenous sports bookmaker, AccessBET, has announced music star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, as its brand ambassador.

Going forward, Davido will represent the brand’s image, as well as appear in all AccessBET’s marketing campaigns.

According to the firm, the newly forged relationship with Davido was in line with their vision to ultimately become a renowned bookmaker globally.

This is in addition to providing best online shop and mobile betting experience in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, AccessBET’s General Manager, Mr. Kayode Akinbo, explained that the choice of Davido was apt and strategic.

He said, “We are pleased to welcome the multi-award winning superstar, Davido, as our brand ambassador. Davido’s vibrant persona and worldwide appeal is something we love and this represents another positive step in the right direction for the brand.

Responding, the new brand ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to the deal, as he described the business as one of the best sports betting bookmakers in Nigeria.

“I’m a massive fan of Ronaldo and I also love boxing. This partnership brings me closer to the things I have passion for. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and I am looking forward to working with Accessbet,” he said.