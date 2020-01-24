SAHCO Wins Ethiopia Airline Handling Contract

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has been selected to provide ground handling services to Ethiopian Airlines at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Nigeria.

SAHCO said before now it had been responsible for Cargo and Warehousing Handling services to the Ethiopian Airlines, the procurement of State-of-the-art equipment fitted with the latest technology, well trained and customer friendly staff, seamless, safe and speedy service delivery has made them to choose SAHCO as their sole ground handling partner.

“Like many other international airline partners, Ethiopian Airlines which is the biggest airline in Africa will now enjoy full professional ground handling and other related aviation services that SAHCO has always been known to render to her clients, using modern and up to date technologies.

“With this new contract, Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC will be responsible for Passenger Handling Services, Ramp and Baggage Handling Services, Cargo and Warehousing services and all aviation related handling services for Ethiopian Airlines,” the company said.

SAHCO said with constant investment in modern aviation ground support equipment it now has a team of engineers that can build ground support equipment from locally sourced materials which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The company said it also has a team that is versed in the best of Departure Control systems in the aviation industry, World Tracer and BRS; world class warehousing services; unrivaled customer friendly service delivery in a safe, speedy and efficient culture; SAHCO has been a recipient of many airline providers moving from other handling companies to SAHCO to enjoy the best of services that SAHCO is reputed for being topnotch for.

SAHCO, a Public Limited Liability company is the only aviation ground handling service provider that is present in all commercially operated airports in Nigeria.