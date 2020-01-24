Ben Enwonwu Foundation Holds 4th Point of View At Discussion, Pannel Season

Mary Nnah

The Ben Enwonwu Foundation has announced that the 4thedition of the Point of View discussin and panel session which is usually held once in a month is set to take place on January 24, 2020.

The fourth edition of ‘Point of View’ (POV 4) advocates for sustainable cities and communities by promoting interdisciplinary collaborations between professionals across such diverse sectors as government, the arts, science and technology, to highlight the significant role of the visual arts in ensuring policy frameworks that address climate change.

The speakers at the event include, Desmond Majekodunmi, Chairman, Lagos State Urban Forest and Animal Shelter Initiative (LUFASI) who will be discussing, “Making Our Futures: The Intersection of Culture and the Environment”; Sandra Mbanefo-Obiago, Founder and Director, SMO Contemporary Art, presenting a paper on “Waste to Wealth: The Growing Market for Recycled Art, Polly Alakija”; Polly Alakija, and so many others.

It is expected that the different aspects and the dimension of the phenomenon, subsequently conveying to the government, recommendations and creative solutions to negate its impact will be discussed.

In line with its thrust, this edition will also feature presentations by artists on how they have not only adopted environmentally sustainable practices in conceptualising work from recycled waste but also created wealth, as well as raised awareness and engaged local communities.

A call to action, POV 4 will discuss the different aspects and the dimension of the phenomenon, subsequently conveying to the government, recommendations and creative solutions to negate its impact.