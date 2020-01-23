Why Bola Shagaya is Still Powerhouse of Nigerian Socio-Economic Establishment

The 80th birthday party of Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya, the Aare of Lagos and founder of the prestigious Eleganza Group of Companies, was a soiree that worked the personage of its guests into its charm. Not only is it going into the record books as the hottest octogenarian party in the year 2020, but it also has the highest attendance of high-status guests from all over the country.

For anybody who knows anything about anything in Nigeria, Madam Bola Shagaya’s magnetic presence was one of the charms of the party. This is in spite of peak political figures like the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwa-Olu, and many others. In the midst of these political oaks, does the gold-feathered falcon dare stand out? She did!

Madam Shagaya did not only stand out amongst the aristocratic assembly, but she also dared to look classy, young and captivatingly fresh. Keep in mind that the billionaire and oil magnate only recently began riding the winds of 60, even celebrating her three-score years with the loudest bang. Many, at the time, really questioned the truth of it, deciding to rather believe that Madam Shagaya is just nearing her 45th year.

But the years do not lie, and Madam Shagaya has been on the scene long enough to garner attention. Such people only had to wind back the hands of the historical clock and realize that she has been around for a while – although none of that highlights why she was looking so young!

Imagine the attention she wrenched from the other guests when she stepped into the foray of power, fame, and legend. Oiling the gazes and interests of onlookers with her warm aura, Madam Shagaya joined the chorus of political and industrial potentates, easily mingling with the lot, at the same time managing to stand out.

Her comportment and stalwart disposition to stand by her associates and friends at all times shone through, as she evinced cordiality and walked the divides between ‘Matriarch’ and ‘Magnate’ with matchless ease.