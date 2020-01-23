NSCIA Condemns Killing of Adamawa CAN Chairman

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has expressed outrage at the barbaric killing of the Branch Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Pastor Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram insurgents.

NSCIA, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Aselemi Ibrahim, said it received the news of the killing of Andimi with great shock.

It condemned the action as provocative and an act of man’s inhumanity to fellow human being.

The nation’s highest Islamic council said Boko Haram terror group, which is behind the almost two-decade old act of insurgency in the North-east that has killed thousands of people and displaced 2.3 million from their homes, wanted to make the country ungovernable as well as incite Christians against Muslims.

“We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is barbaric, provocative and a flagship example of man inhumanity to man. The council believes that Boko Haram is trying to make the country ungovernable and to incite Christians against Muslims in Nigeria.

“The council hereby expresses her heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of Pastor Lawan Andimi in particular and the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in general,” NSCIA said.

It, however, appealed to CAN to be wary of the comments and statements it puts to the public in the wake of Andimi’s killing in order not to heat up the polity and not play into the antics of the enemy.

While restating its commitment to a united Nigeria, where everyone is protected and free to practice his/her religion without any encumbrances, NSCIA said religious leaders should think carefully and be sure that their comments are in the interest of national peace, security and cohesion.

It also called on the federal government and the security outfits to be alive to their responsibilities of protection of lives and properties.

Andimi was killed on Monday by the insurgents after allegedly rejected a N50 million ransom.

He was abducted on January 4 by the terrorists, who professed an extremist version of the Islamic tenets, when they attacked Michika and Madagali local government areas of Adamawa State, but were pushed back by the military.