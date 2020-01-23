NLNG Signs Sales Deal with Total

Peter Uzoho

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and Total Gas and Power (TGP) have signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for some of the remarketed volumes from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG)’s Trains one, two and three.

The agreement was meant for the supply of 1.5 million tonnes per annum for a 10-year term on a Delivered Ex-ship and Free on Board (FOB) basis.

NLNG Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tony Attah, signed on behalf of the company, while the Senior Vice President of Total Gas and Power, Mr. Thomas Maurisse, signed for his organisation.

NLNG, in a statement yesterday by its General Manager, External Relations, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, said the agreement was in line with its drive to continue to deliver LNG globally in consolidation of its position as one of the top ranking LNG suppliers in the world.

The SPA with TGP advances the plans by NLNG to remarket volumes from three trains and is expected to boost the company’s global presence and market reach in line with its corporate vision of being a “global LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria.”

NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture (JV) owned by four shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria,l represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with (49) per cent; Shell Gas B.V. (25.6) per cent; Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15) per cent; and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4) per cent.