Imo State Awaits Youngest, Probably Most Stylish First Lady

Nigeria, and Imo State especially, is still rocking from the January 14 incident at the Supreme Court, where the overturn of the Imo State electoral results proved once and for all that nothing is impossible when the justice system of Nigeria is involved. The whole palaver is even more peculiar because the decision to nullify the results and reissue the gubernatorial certificate was reached by all seven Justices – an occurrence that is very rare in Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

But the decision to oust former Governor Emeka Ihedioha has not been met with the staunchest opposition. In fact, although the PDP candidate already won his case at the election petitions tribunal and the court of appeal, it would appear as though the unanticipated outcome of the Supreme Court judgment is a breath of fresh air.

Congratulations are flowing in the direction of the victor and governor-elect, Senator Hope Uzodinma as he prepares to assume the Owerri seat of power and executive authority.

On the heels of this new leadership is also a knot of fate that will be going into the record books: the possible inauguration of the youngest First Lady, the remarkable person of Chioma Ikeaka Uzodinma – who is only 30 years old.

The soon-to-be first lady is a barrister. She graduated from the Imo State University with a BL in Law. The story of her meeting with Senator Uzodinma is one that has featured in many noteworthy Nollywood productions: a fine, fiery, does-not-take-no-for-an-answer girl meets a wealthy chap in Law School and through her friend – who is already eyeing the wealthy man. The love triangle grows with complications as bae and rich bloke stare unendingly into each other’s eyes. To cut it short, the introductory friend dies and the protagonist duo/lovers ride into the sunset.

Chioma and Senator Uzodinma eventually tied the knot in 2015, and the matrimony has long since yielded three kids. Chioma Uzodinma is the second but only wife of the governor-elect. Uzodimma was a divorcee. But that is not a problem because all five of his kids from the first marriage are older than the incoming first lady but love her deeply.

In other news, although the governor-elect does not have a single member of his party in the Imo State House of Assembly, the billionaire has undoubtedly set plans in motion to shake difficult hands, extract approving chortles from figures in power, and satisfy his people. All the while with the youngest first lady by his side.