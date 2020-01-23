Bella Adenuga: Bold and Beautiful

In the words of Williams Shakespeare, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

Indeed, this is what literally oozes out when the name Bella Disu is mentioned.

Those who are familiar with the etymological roots of the first name, Bella, are always quick to point out that it connotes beauty in not only Latin, but also French, Spanish and Portuguese languages.

Though her birth name is Belinda Ajoke, being called Bella has resulted in her life taking the beautiful turns always.

Whether she is in a room with French president, Emmanuel Macron, or at a business forum with Paul Kagame of Rwanda and even other presidents, Bella, who is also called Bunmi by close family members, still leaves quite a favourable impression on his hosts or audience.

Perhaps, this explains why she was conferred by the French government with the high honour of the Chevalier dans ‘l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres for her undeniable efforts towards promoting French culture.

She is one of the youngest-ever recipients of the award and notably so, for a citizen of a non-Francophone country.

Listening to her weave through the language, a certain musicality can be detected; and then, on learning that she is also a pianist and a saxophonist, she brings to mind the words of Plato that “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

The harmony with which Bella, mother of two, manages her roles as Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties and Estates Limited, non- executive director on the board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, director on the board of Abumet Plc is nothing short of beautiful!

In the last quarter of 2019, she launched arguably one of the most beautiful luxury residential properties in Ikoyi, Lagos: the Sisi Paris. The edifice is truly breathtaking and guests who were are its launch could not stop gushing over it.

With Bella at the helm of affairs, Cobblestone Properties is well on its way to attaining its stated vision and mission.

Interestingly, in a few weeks, she will launch a book she has authored for children.

That she could find the time to write a book for children despite her busy schedule shows the beauty of her heart and that her passion isprioritized in the right order.