Amotekun is Vote of No Confidence on Presidency, Says PDP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wednesday described the setting up of Amotekun in the South-west Nigeria as a direct vote of no confidence on the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s handling of security in the country.

The committee said after analysing the security situations in the country, the Amotekun controversy and such other security apparatus in various parts of the country, the Presidency should be held liable for the security challenges in the country.

The party added that the failure to take a decisive step to stem the escalating wave of killings by insurgents; the refusal to rejig the security high command; and a lack of commitment to track down and prosecute even confessed perpetrators of mindless killings wee all pointers that the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration could not guarantee the security of lives and property in the nation.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the failure of the federal government to prosecute the war against acts of terrorism beyond lip service and condolence statements was emboldening killings, which have now degenerated to execution of compatriots, the latest being the gruesome beheading of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

“The execution of Rev. Andimi is heartrending. Like other killings, it remains a sad commentary of the inability of a government to stand for its citizens at very crucial moments.”

The party recalled that the Buhari-led federal government had failed to prosecute the masterminds of the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti and other parts of the country under the current administration.

PDP noted that the body language, brazen acts of nepotism as well as divisive and incendiary comments by officials in the Buhari administration have continued to fuel disunity, acts of violence and insecurity in various parts of our nation.

“Given the failure of the Buhari administration to guarantee the essential of government which is the security of lives and property, Nigerians across board, as homes, communities, groups, towns, even states and regions are now organising their respective security apparatuses such as Amotekun in the South-west and several others in various parts of the country to guarantee their safety.

“The situation would not have degenerated to this level if the Buhari Presidency is living up to its billing on security, including listening to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to rejig his security high command,” the opposition observed.

The alleged that it’s clear that the security of lives and property in the country has gone beyond what the insensitive, divisive and incompetent Buhari administration could guarantee.

“Our nation has come to a stage where any genuine assistance that can be provided by states and even communities in securing lives and property should be integrated. The situation requires the collaboration of all, including the federating states,” the party said.

PDP added that it remains committed to all efforts toward national cohesion, security, peace, stability of Nigeria and all federating units in a manner that promotes good governance and national cohesion at all times.