Sokoto Begins Implementation of New Minimum Wage January

Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the full implementation of national new minimum wage and consequential adjustment to state civil servants.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the state Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, Sokoto.

He said the council approved all the recommendations of the joint committee between labour unions and the state government implementation committee.

Alhaji isah also explained that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect at the end of January 2020.

Also speaking, the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware, said the sum of N30,000 naira minimum wage had been approved to be paid to staff on levels 1-6 while those on levels 7-8 will have 22 per cent increase and those on levels 9-10 will have 17 per cent increase.

Kware added that the state government staff on levels 12-14 will have 12 per cent raise while those on level 15 and above will have 9 per cent increment.

The head of service used the opportunity to thank the governor for his magnanimous gesture and called on the civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by being more dedicated to service.

Some of the Commissioners at the venue of the briefing were the state Commissioner of Finance Abdussamad Dasuki and his Social Welfare counterpart, Professor Hajiya Aishatu Madawaki Isah.