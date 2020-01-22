MultiChoice Talent Factory Steadicam Masterclass Holds Today

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Masterclass on Steadicam operations will, today, hold at the at Africa Magic Studios, Ilupeju, Lagos. The MTF is the flagship creative shared value (CSV) initiative of MultiChoice.

Speaking on the Masterclass, Femi Odugbemi, MTF Academy Director, West Africa said, Ari de Beer, an international award-winning cameraman, will be at the masterclass to teach participants drawn from various bodies across Nollywood on new techniques of Steadicam operations.

Odugbemi explained that Ari has been in the camera department of the film and television industry for about four decades.

Odugbemi started off as a specialty props maker after having been a tailor, patternmaker and designer in the garment industry. Ari’s crave for knowledge has also made him to develop interest in various fields, which include diamond prospector, motorcycle and car builder.

The professional cameraman is the first Steadicam operator to be awarded the prestigious Visible Spectrum Award for Steadicam operation. His reputation as a hand-held camera specialist took him around the world. Today, this professional Steadicam operator has to his credit many international films, commercials, documentaries, live television shows, sports productions and most productions across the board.

Odugbemi emphasised that MultiChoice will continue to improve the skills of talent in the film and television industry in Nigeria and the success of these MTF Masterclasses will, over time, deliver a more professionalised, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly skilled professional who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content.

Participants of the masterclass will have a minimum of five years’ experience as cameramen and would be drawn from across industry spectrum, with delegates drawn from Nollywood.