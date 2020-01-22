Miyetti Allah Expresses Fear over Amotekun

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Saleh Alhassan, has said his organisation is afraid that if the Amotekun

security outfit is allowed to operate, it could turn out to be a disaster for the country.

Alhassan who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily yesterday, likened the initiative to the Oodua Peoples Congress (APC) which he claimed has the history of heinous crimes and killings.

“We are afraid because if they don’t tame this monster at the early stage, it is going to be a serious disaster for the country,” he said.

He also described the initiative as a “threat to democracy”.

Speaking further, he accused those calling for the creation of the security outfit of planning to displace the herdsmen in the Yoruba-speaking states.

“For us, Amotekun, the Yoruba tribal militia is one of the greatest threats to democracy we now have in place. You cannot empower an ethnic militia that has a violent crime.

“Essentially what you have as Amotekun is OPC that have a history of ethnic crimes and killings. And the proponents of Amotekun have not hidden who their targets are. They have consistently said their target is to displace the herders from the South-west,” Alhassan stated.

The federal government had described the initiative as illegal.