FirstBank Wins Awards

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named the 2019 winner of the ‘Best Mobile Banking App’ and the ‘Fastest Growing Retail Bank’ by the Global Business Outlook.

The Global Business Outlook award recognises and rewards excellence in business in companies across the world, both in the public and private sectors. The award rewards innovation, creativity and the drive to create value.

A statement explained that FirstBank earned the ‘Fastest Growing Retail Bank’ recognition because of its role in promoting financial inclusion in the country, a drive which has resulted in its 44,000 agent banking network designed to complement the provision of beskpoke financial services at its over 750 branches nationwide.

According to the statement, the bank also won the ‘Best Mobile Banking App’ award, because of its Firstmobile banking app’s capability at performing a wide range of financial transactions in a safe, adaptable, futuristic and efficient manner.

The user friendly app is widely renowned for its ease of navigation and state of the art security features to mitigate risk against fraud.

In the course of 2019, FirstBank bagged numerous awards across various areas of its business operations. Some of them were Best Private Bank in Nigeria 2019 by Global Finance Magazine and World Finance Magazine respectively; Best Process Automation Initiative, Application or Programme by Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services and Best Banking Brand Nigeria 2019 by Global Brands Magazine.

Speaking on the awards, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said, “We appreciate the recognition of these awards by the respective awarding bodies. The awards are dedicated to all our customers across the globe as their continued patronage of our services is appreciated. We remain steadfast and would not rest on our laurels at rendering bespoke financial services tailored to meet the financial needs of our valued customers, irrespective of where they may be.”