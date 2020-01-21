Protect your Password, JAMB Tells Candidates

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In order to reduce the spate of unauthorised change of names and exam centres, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has cautioned candidates against releasing their passwords to anyone, not even their parents, saying that parents have also been found to be among scammers.

He said lack of knowledge and information has led to change in codes, passwords and centres which were never captured in the board’s data base, which later serve as impediments to the release of results.

He emphasised, especially to banks, that there’s no going back on the National Identification Number (NIN) in the 2020 sale of the UTME forms as some banks argued that it could be a necessity in the registration process.

Oloyede stated this Tuesday during a stakeholders’ deliberation at the premises of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) when the board in partnership with NSCDC reiterated that the price of the 2020 UTME forms remains N4,000, as the board has urged candidates and parents to beware extortion.

“NIN is a decision of the board. What Union Bank has said will be internalised, but for now, we will not use it. We will seek advice of regulating agencies before we decide.

“The request for BVN is not true. They use it to change passport after registration. Candidates must be alert as they are scanners that use such to make money. So don’t give your codes and password to anybody. Even when you do, when you get home, change it.

“Parents also need to be careful and mindful so that their children are not exposed to onslaught. Many parents are also involved in this scam. We will continue to educate and enlighten. However, now we have made new developments and no major change can be done without candidates’ thumb prints,” he said.

Appreciating the board for the partnership, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Muhammadu Abdullahi, said the watchword of the Corps will be integrity as it will be committed to arresting and prosecuting scammers and those involved in exam malpractices.

While warning state commandants of nothing short of excellence, he told the board that for a good outing, the Corps will be interested in having the list of certified centres even if it means working with states.