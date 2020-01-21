Grammy Award-winning Singer John Legend Serenades Guests at THISDAY Silver Jubilee

By Vanessa Obioha

A standing ovation greeted Grammy Award-winning John Legend as he waltzed into the stage at the THISDAY 25th anniversary celebration. The event which took place at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Victoria Island was graced by eminent personalities from different sectors of the economy.

Legend opened his set with a snippet of his collaborative effort with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled, ‘Higher’.

He announced to the delighted fans that he was excited to be back in the country before delving into another hit.

Before he sang his popular 2012 hit ‘Tonight’, he also told the guests that he was going to give them the best night they ever had. And indeed he kept his word, serenading them with ballads that got quite a few swooning to the melodious sounds.

He followed it with ‘Love Me Now’ and took the crowd back to his first song ”Used to Love You’ A lucky guest Nicole had the opportunity to dance with the singer on stage, eliciting cheers from the excited audience.

Other ballads performed include ‘Save Room’, ‘A Good Night’, and ‘Ordinary People’. For the latter, he performed on the piano and engaged the audience in a sing along. To crown the night, he performed two all-time favourites ‘All Of Me’. With the backdrop of silver lights, not a few brought out their phones to capture the magic of the iconic artiste. He got a loud applause for this particular performance. He followed it up with the pop hit ‘Green Light’.