Corps Member Diagnosed of Lassa Fever in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Asaba, Delta State, has reportedly been diagnosed of Lassa fever.

The corps member identified simply as Yinka has subsequently been taken to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State for adequate medical attention, a hospital source conference disclosed.

THISDAY learnt that the patient took ill at the NYSC lodge in Asaba last week and was eventually taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba, where series of tests conducted reportedly confirmed the Lassa fever virus.

A colleague of the patient, who would not want his name disclosed, explained that: “When Yinka fell ill last Wednesday, we bought him some drugs thinking it was just common fever or malaria and would soon be okay again, but he wasn’t getting better. He was getting pale and his eyes and urine changed in colour.

“So last Friday, we decided to take him to FMC Asaba. After series of tests at the hospital, it was confirmed it was Lassa fever, so he was taken to Edo State today (yesterday).”

The Coordinator of NYSC, Delta State, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel, who confirmed the incident, said the infected corps member had been transferred to a specialist hospital in Edo State.

Nevertheless, reactions from the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ononye Mordi, and the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Dr. Victor Osiatume, were still being awaited at the time of filing this report.

There have been reports of outbreak of the dreaded Lassa fever in some parts of the country recently, but has been more than one year since such case have been officially reported in Delta State.