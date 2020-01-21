Adamawa: Supreme Court Decides Fintiri, Jibrilla’s Fate Today

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has fixed 2pm Tuesday (today) to give its verdict in the appeal seeking the sack of Mr Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State.

Immediate past governor of Adamawa state, and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election, Senator Bindo Jibrilla, is challenging the emergence of Fintiri as winner of the poll.

A seven member panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour announced that judgment has been fixed for 2pm shortly after counsel to parties adopted and argued their briefs of arguments inthe appeal.

Jibrilla is asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decisions of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had dismissed his petition against the election of Fintiri for lacking in merit.

He predicated his appeal on alleged over-voting in 385 polling units, claiming that if the alleged illegal votes were deducted he will have majority of the lawful votes cast at the election to defeat the incumbent.

Details later…