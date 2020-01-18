Yungblnkz Joins Africa’s Fast-rising Acts

By Tosin Clegg



Famed for music genres such as Afrobeats, Reggae, Hip Hop and R&B, the musician is not afraid to break boundaries. Debuting with his Afrobeats and rap–infused single, “I’m Hot” produced by T.K, he continues to break bounds in the music industry, following up with a tour of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, and Europe, announcing himself on the international stage as an artist to watch.

The well-traveled musician has performed with some industry heavyweights. At the home front, he has also toured the country, performing for massive crowds at some of the biggest summer festivals.

Yungblnkz also has a distinct artistic sensitivity and ability of adapting to a wide range of musical styles, including solo percussion performances, improvisations, and Reggae.

An advocate of good mental health, Yungblnkz has started an advocacy to curb the issue among Nigeria’s youths using his platforms as an influencer of young people to raise awareness of mental health issues in the country. Realising the negative consequences of poor mental health among Nigerian youths, Abimbola Jeremiah Popoola, also known as Yungblnkz, has started a campaign to raise awareness about the situation.

He has also created a mental health campaign, which he tagged “Fight It Movement” and has distributed over 10,000 “Fight it Movement” mental health materials and tool kits, to create awareness about the mental health crisis in the country.

The leading Aforbeat star is also encouraging other musicians to join the fight to combat mental health related issues in the community.

Yungblnkz, who is one of rising stars in Afrobeat genre, has dropped a smashing debut single, “I’m Hot” that has been accepted by young music lovers because of its fast rap-infused melodious rhythm.

He is taking the music industry by storm with over half a million streams on music platforms.