Staff Express Excitement at Bank’s Restructuring 

Members of staff of United Bank for Africa,UBA, have expressed delight at the bank’s latest restructuring exercise which saw over 5000 workforce elevated to the next grade.

The workers have also pledged their continued and stronger commitment that will improve the bank’s performance to both customers and the national economy at large.

The new promotion came with a salary increment of up to 170 per cent which is confirmed to have taken effect.

The financial institution, which also announced the recruitment of not less than 4000 new employees, noted that the development in the bank followed a restructuring process undertaken by the bank in the last quarter of 2019.

It explained further that UBA has transformed its grading system and processes to become one of the most competitive within the industry.

As a result, the bank has crashed its grade levels to 12, from entry level to the top of the pyramid where previously it had been 16 levels.

“This means that staff will now find it much easier to attain top leadership management positions as their careers progress much faster,” the bank said.

Speaking further, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, stressed that the bank was always seeking new ways to improve workers fortune.

In a bank-wide live broadcast, he said, “As a leading financial institution, we do not take issues relating to our staff lightly. We take great pride in being a listening bank that has the ears of our employees as they turn the wheels which make the organisation successful for our customers and shareholders. UBA recruits highly talented staff who perform at the best standards and deserve to be remunerated accordingly”

The CEO added: “We have also taken steps to ensure that our bank remains at the top tier as it relates to talent pool. We want to train the best and we have crashed the grade structure to make it easier and faster for our employees to progress along their careers.

“With this new grade structure, it will be possible for a new graduate employed at the bank to rapidly chart their own careers and become GMD by the age of 36.”