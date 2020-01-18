Small Chops Movie  in Cinemas

By Tosin Clegg

Nollywood superstars, Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and more, feature in Chika Ike’s ‘Small Chops’ movie that will be out in cinemas on January 31.

Are you the main meal or Small Chops? Small Chops movie tells a story of love, survival and hustle! Produced by award winning Nollywood actor, filmmaker, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Chika Ike, Small Chops movie will give you food for thought and also have you laughing, all your favourites are in this movie.

Small Chops movie is action-packed, filled with drama and a lot of life lessons too.

After 15 years of acting and filming back to back in Nollywood, Chika decided to take a break from Nollywood to further her education and set up a business. In January 2020 she will return to the big screens to premier ‘Small Chops’.

Directed by Robert Peters, the director of ’30 Days in Atlanta’ and ‘A Trip to Jamaica’, the movie is also co-produced by Serah Donald Onyeachor.

The Movie stars Nollywood superstars like Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and a British actor Max Cavenham.

The recently released teaser shows the actress and producer playing the role of a sexy dancer. Small Chops Movie is brought to you by Filpscript entertainment and Filmone Entertainments.