Ultimate Love Reality TV Show Premieres February 9 on DStv and GOtv

Reality television in Nigeria is set to hit a whole new level as Ultimate Love, the brand new reality TV show from MultiChoice, premieres 9 February on DStv and GOtv.

The reality series follows the journey of single men and women living in isolated location in their quest to find life-long love and build a relationship as a couple that could culminate in marriage.

They will be joined by a resident counsellor known as ‘Aunty’ who will assist them in finding the perfect partner and provide the necessary counselling sessions and support needed. The winning couple will be rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony and a fully furnished home if they commit to getting married.

For the maiden edition, a total of 16 strangers, comprising eight men and eight women will be live on television for 24 hours throughout the duration of the show as they participate in a series of locally inspired activities to test their compatibility as couples, with viewers voting off their least favorite couple every week.

The show presents a fresh new reality TV entertainment as viewers follow the progress of these individuals, who have long searched for their love interest, jostle to find and potentially settle with the right partner.

