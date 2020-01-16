Onazi Moves to Denizlispor on Free Transfer

Nigerian international, Ogenyi Onazi, has left championship-chasing Trabzonspor to join another Turkish club Denizlispor.

It was a free transfer for the Super Eagles player who was on the last year of his contract at Trabzonspor.

The move to Denizlispor, who are 11th on the Super Lig table, is till the end of the season for the 27-year old player.

Onazi celebrated his transfer on social media on Wednesday, describing it as a blessing in the New Year, while hoping to make a difference.

The former Lazio star, whose transfer market value is put at around 2 million Euros, was also linked with a move to UAE club Al Wahda after he was offered to them by an agent.

