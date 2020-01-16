FPG Technologies Wins Awards

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited, a member of FlexiP Group, has announced that it recently received three awards from the 2019 Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

NiTA is an annual event organised to celebrate and reward technology entrepreneurs, technology professionals, corporate organisations, innovators, academicians, inventors and policy makers in Nigeria. The annual award recognises outstanding technology companies and individuals in Nigeria who have made contributions during the past year, as well as to the technology industry overall.

FPG Technologies and Solutions Limited won in three categories: Tech Consulting Company of the Year 2019, Excellence in Cloud and Infrastructure Deployment 2019. Also, FPG’s CEO Rex Mafiana won Most Enterprising Tech Company CEO of The Year.

The NiTA awards serves to reiterate FPG’S commitment for deploying innovative IT technology, developing strong partnerships with OEM’s, impacting business results through a consumer-centric focus and embracing technology as a mission-critical business enabler.

FPG’s CEO, Rex Mafiana, is a technology advocate and recognised for his outstanding leadership in accelerating IT adoption in Nigeria.

“I am humbled by this award and remain grateful to the organizers and our customers who keep trusting us to partner with them in their endeavours and journey towards building true digital enterprises that ensure agility with confidence. We see significant and growing adoption rates for all things cloud and Cyber Security, these are areas we have key strengths and will continue to support our customers,” Mafiana said.

While situating the awards to future opportunities, he said: “We see opportunities in digital transformation initiatives that many of our customers are currently exploring as well as growth in the Cyber Security space. These represent significant opportunities for us and our customers.”