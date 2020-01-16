Bajaj Auto, DAG Motorcycles Support Customers

The manufacturer of three-wheeler and two-wheeler, Bajaj Auto Limited and its distribution partner in Nigeria, DAG Motorcycles Limited recently stormed major cities across the country to offer free service/checkup camps for their 3 wheeler riders.

They conducted 28 camps in North Central (Abuja, Jos, Minna, Suleja and Nasarawa) North East (Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno), North West (Kano, Zaria and Kaduna) and Lagos. The event which commenced in November 2019, will last till the end of this month.

“Nigeria is a very important market for us and that is why we are working tirelessly to come up with products to serve the various needs of its people” the company said in a statement.

The company also reiterated its commitment to expand its presence in Nigeria by making life simpler for customers through innovating more technologically-powered products – creating jobs, improving the transportation system and generally contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.