Asaba Airport Gets Direct Flights to Kano

The Asaba International The Asaba International Airport has recorded another milestone following the planned commencement of direct flights from Asaba to Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano by Aero Contractors with effect from January 20.

A statement by the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu indicated that the Asaba to Kano flight is slated for 9.50a.m. from Mondays to Fridays and Sundays.

He noted that the growing business activities in the airport were as a result of the huge investments made by the Okowa administration to upgrade the airport.

“As part of the upgrade of the airport, the administration has concluded the air filed lightings and is about to concluding the final processes that will lead to the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS).

“It would be recalled that the last quarter of 2019, AZMAN Air commenced operations at the Airport and since then sustained daily return flights from Asaba to Abuja and also Asaba to Lagos.

“I therefore urge air travellers and Deltans to take full advantage of the innovations and opportunities from the airport to enjoy world class air transport services to their various destinations.” Aniagwu stated