Petrol Tanker Explodes in Awka

A petrol tanker yesterday afternoon exploded inside a mechanic workshop at Amawbia bypass on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Awka, Anambra State.

As at the time of filling this report, the fire was still ragging, just as several vehicles in the mechanic workshop were being affected.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the development, advised road users and residents to avoid the area to prevent loss of lives.

According to him, “Please alert residents in the area through your medium to steer clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has visited the scene and Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area. Fire Service department was equally contacted to put out the fire.”

Save for vehicles in the workshop which were affected, no loss of lives have been registered.

Men of the Anambra Fire Service were battling to quell the fire as at the time of filling this report.