Omo-Agege Hails Uzodinma on Electory Victory

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday described the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State as victory for democracy.

Omo-Agege said the apex court judgment has reinforced his belief in the notion that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

He said that light would always prevail over darkness no matter how long it takes.

Omo-Agege said in a congratulatory message to Uzodinma, which he personally signed: “I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your well-deserved electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

“Your victory and that of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is a clear indication that no matter how long it takes, light will always prevail over darkness.

“By reclaiming Imo State, I am optimistic that our party, the APC, will clinch more states not only in the South East geopolitical zone but also in the South-South in the 2023 governorship elections.”He commended Uzodinma for his steadfastness and unshaken belief in the judiciary and charged him to be focused in taking Imo State to the next level of economic prosperity in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s policy.