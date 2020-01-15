APC Govs Congratulate Uzodinma

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his victory in the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Imo state.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state and directed the immediate swearing-in of Uzodinma.

However, the chairman of the forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued thursday commended Uzodinma for his doggedness.

He said, “We rejoice with you and the people of Imo State, and all lovers of democracy and justice in Nigeria in this rightly deserved victory that restored your stolen mandate.

“We in particular wish to commend your doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into this ultimate victory. It is victory at last for us all.”

The forum also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, party leaders in Imo State in particular and at the national level as the forum welcomes Uzodinma to the fold of Progressive Governors as he takes over the mantle of leadership in Imo state.

Bagudu reaffirmed their commitment to work in synergy with all APC controlled states and the federal government, while also strengthening the capacities of APC States to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.