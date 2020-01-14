We Won’t Demolish Properties without Engaging Owners, Says Makinde

Esther Oluku

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has declared that his government would not demolish any property to facilitate road construction without adequately engaging owners and paying due compensations.

Makinde stated this during an assessment tour of the Kuola-Jakata-Benbo-Apata road on Akala expressway, which connects the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to the Ibadan-Abeokuta Road.

“You cannot demolish people’s properties without compensating them. So, we will engage the property owners. We must know that development comes at a price. It may be painful, but for the common good of all, I believe they will cooperate with us,” he said.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde submitted that a lot of money had been expended on the project which was later abandoned by the immediate -past administration.

He noted that his administration would ensure the completion of the project as it was already captured in the 2020 budget of the state.

Makinde added that it would be a quick win for the government to complete the abandoned project, which he noted would ease traffic on Ring Road, as commuters travelling from Lagos-Toll Gate axis towards Apata-Abeokuta Road would no longer need to go through Ring Road.

According to the governor, “You can see that a lot of money has been expended by trying to link the road coming from the Toll Gate area to the Ibadan-Abeokuta Road. It is just about three kilometres to get here. If we do it, we will decongest the Ring-Road, and people coming from Lagos will either go through this way or the other way. They do not need to reach Ring Road to get here.

“The project has already been captured in the 2020 budget, and I think this is a quick win for us.”