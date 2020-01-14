Supreme Court Strikes out Nwosu’s Appeal against Ihedioha’s Election

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria and presiding Justice of a seven member panel sitting in the appeal against the election of Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha on Tuesday struck out the appeal of candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Uche Nwosu.

The appeal was struck out following an oral application for withdrawal by counsel to the appeallants, Solomon Umoh SAN.

Nwosu and his party, AA are among three candidates seeking the nullification of Ihedioha’s election on allegations of malpractices and non compliance with the electoral laws during the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.

However, when the matter was called, lawyer to the appeallants, Chief Solomon Umoh informed the court that based on the decision of the apex court delivered on December 20, 2019 to the extent that his client was not qualified to participate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State, he advised them that the appeal be withdrawn.

Umoh accordingly moved to withdrew the appeal and having not opposed by respondents in the appeal, presiding Justice, accordingly ruled, “Appeal having withdrawn is hereby struck out”.

Details later.