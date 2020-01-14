PDP Blames Moles for Crises in Lagos, Kano, Kogi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday explained that the party’s internal crisis in Lagos, Kano and Kogi States were caused by moles that worked against the party during the 2019 general election.

A top official of the party told THISDAY that those creating the crises in the party were those “who ate their cake and still want to have it back.”

Citing the instance of the perceived crisis in Kogi State, the source said: “These were persons that worked against the party during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

“As we talk, one of the defeated governorship aspirants in the last PDP primary elections is still in court against the nomination of Musa Wada. The aspirant that lost the governorship primary election is now trying to control the party structures that he worked against in the state.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) did not interfere in the primary elections. The primaries were the outcome of the wishes of the people and as far as the party is concerned, you cannot eat your cake during the governorship election where you played anti-party activities and turn around to claim that there is crisis in the party,” he said.

In the case of Lagos State, the source said the tenure of the former state chairman of the party ended and a “congress was conducted in line with PDP guidelines and someone emerged. But someone in the state, who sponsored a candidate and his candidate lost to a popular candidate, is now shouting crisis.”

PDP had previously said a chieftain of the party in Lagos State, Chief Bode George, had erroneously misinterpreted the actions of the National Working Committee (NWC) with respect to the election of the Lagos State Executive Committee of the party.

George, a former deputy national chairman (South-West) of the PDP, had in a statement alleged that the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, would lead the party into “a comatose” if he continues to govern without recourse to the party’s constitution.

He had accused Secondus of being behind the crisis in the state chapter of the party, which led to the emergence of two state chairmen, Messrs Adegbola Dominic and Adedeji Doherty, despite an order of the court restraining the conduct of any election in the interim.

But the NWC of PDP said the decision to conduct a fresh election was taken in order to reposition the Lagos PDP for future challenges against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The source, while referring to the crisis in Kano State, told THISDAY that one of those claiming to lead a faction in the state, was a mole that worked against the Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso-led group that stood with the party during the presidential and governorship elections in the state.

The source explained that the other faction loyal to Alhaji Aminu Wali worked for the APC and wanted to reap where they did not sow by agitating to take control of the state executive.

“Do you want the NWC to reward this loyalty to those who wined and dined with the APC during the governorship election?

“The party is on top of the issues and will take appropriate decisions that will favour the continued growth of PDP in Kano State,” the source said, adding that there is no crisis in other states of the party.

He said in Plateau State, the former chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Damishi Sango, resigned his chairmanship position without any threat and a new state congress election conducted and enthroned a new state chairman.

“Where then is the crisis?” he queried.

According to him, Sango handed over to his deputy, Mr. Amos Gombi.