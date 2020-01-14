Omo-Agege: Uzodinma’s Electoral Victory a Plus for Democracy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the Supreme Court’s declaration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state as victory for democracy.

Omo-Agege, in his reaction to Uzodinma’s electoral victory on Tuesday, said the apex court judgement had reinforced his belief in the notion that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

According to him, light will always prevail over darkness, no matter how long it takes.

In a congratulatory message to Uzodinma which he personally signed, Senator Omo-Agege said, ”I join millions of Nigerians in congratulating you on your well-deserved electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

“Your victory and that of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is a clear indication that no matter how long it takes, light will always prevail over darkness.

“By reclaiming Imo State, I am optimistic that our party, the APC, will clinch more states not only in the South East geopolitical zone but also in the South-South in the 2023 governorship elections”.

He commended Uzodinma for his steadfastness and unshaken belief in the judiciary, charging him to be focused in taking Imo State to the next level of economic prosperity in line with President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s policy.