Kwara Cautions Principals, Headteachers against Preaching in Public Schools

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State government on Tuesday warned principals and headteachers of public schools against allowing any religious organisation to preach during the morning assembly in all schools in the state.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the recent reported invasion of some religious organisations in some public schools to preach to students during morning assembly in the state.

However, in a statement in Ilorin by the state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimoh Ahmed, however directed the principals and headteachers to conduct their prayers silently on the morning assembly across public schools in the state.

The statement read: “ It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning assembly.

“The ministry wants to say it categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engage in any religious activities during morning assembly.”

According to the state government, “The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools.

“All Principals, Headteachers and Education Secretaries should adhere strictly with the directive.”