Kogi NMA Condemns Assault on Female Doctor in Abuja Hospital

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, has condemned the recent assault on a female doctor by a patient’s family at Maitama District Hospital, Abuja.

A female doctor whose name was not immediately disclosed at the Maitama District Hospital, Abuja, was allegedly assaulted recently and stripped naked by the relatives of a patient (their mother) following her death, as she was said to have had chronic illness.

A statement made available to journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, and jointly signed by the Chairman of the NMA National Committee on Gender Violence, Dr Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Dr Nnanna Agwu, “condemned in a strong term the unwarranted assault on the female doctor.”

The association condemned the assault on the female doctor and the threat to the life of medical doctors by relations of patients in Abuja, noting that this was not the first time such a thing would happen.

The NMA, however, expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies for the prompt action in arresting the perpetrators of such act, noting that they were currently in detention at the Maitama Police Station in Abuja, and would be charged to court soon.

It, therefore, called on the federal government, states, the Federal Capital Territory authorities and various hospital managements to beef up security in health facilities to end all forms of assault on health workers.