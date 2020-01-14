Hollandia Yoghurt Unveils New Partnership

Hollandia Yoghurt, one of Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt beverage brands, has announced a partnership agreement with Miss Yemi Alade, an artiste, as part of a new campaign to celebrate the brand’s 15 years of nourishing Nigerians and reinforcing its market leadership.

A statement explained that the partnership aims to celebrate the values of consistency, hard work and talent which the brand and the artiste have in common.

Hollandia Yoghurt is one of the leaders in the yoghurt category, a position it attained through innovation and continuous passion for excellence.

Similarly, Alade has continuously innovated herself and has risen to the top of her music career with various awardwinning hits.

“Since it was introduced into the Nigerian market over 15 years ago, Hollandia Yoghurt has transformed the Yoghurt market landscape with its high quality products, packed under very hygienic conditions.

“To address varying consumer needs Hollandia Yoghurt has remained consistent in providing healthy, tasty, and nourishing yoghurt drink that contain proteins, minerals and vitamins that unlocks the energy in its consumers.

“Every day, Nigerians enjoy Hollandia Yoghurt because its nourishing goodness give them energy, serve as meal-replacement and keep them positively recharged to be at their best. “Whether on-the-go, at work, in school or at play, Nigerians trust the brand to nourish their body and keep them active,” the statement added.

Therefore, it pointed out that no wonder that the brand had, “achieved the feat of becoming the most preferred and generic name for drinking yoghurt amongst consumers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Alade said, “I am really excited about this partnership with Hollandia Yoghurt because the brand stands out differently from all other drinking yoghurt products. Like me, Hollandia Yoghurt displays an insatiable quest for increased creativity and innovation. I love the delicious taste and revitalising energy of Hollandia Yoghurt.”

Also, the Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, said: “In our quest to find a brand ambassador for the Hollandia Yoghurt brand, we have taken a strategic decision to appoint Miss Yemi Alade as our brand partner.

On his part, the Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, said “Hollandia Yoghurt has provided satisfying nourishment for Nigerians for the last 15 years and would continue to demonstrate leadership in the drinking yoghurt category in the years ahead.”