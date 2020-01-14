Crisis Hits Edo CAN over Second Term Bid

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, has been hit by crisis following the failure of the state executive led by Bishop Oyonnude Kure to secure a second term.

Trouble began when an executive committee meeting of CAN which was called yesterday could not agree on the second term bid of the current chairman.

However, the meeting which started smoothly became rowdy after Kure read his address and Revd Fr. Richard Ofere moved a motion calling for automatic second term for Kure and his team, because they have performed well in the last three years.

While waiting for a secondment of the motion, Revd Chris Igbinosa raised a point of order, saying the motion was premature because there was no financial report of the association in the last three years, arguing that there was need for such basic expectations to be met before talking about re-election.

Incidentally, the meeting which started at about 11.00 a.m. was not concluded until 3.00 p.m. when Kure adjourned and thereafter informed members that a new date for a fresh meeting for election would be communicated to voting members of the association.

Efforts to get the views of Kure after the meeting was not successful as several calls and text messages to his mobile line Kure were neither picked nor responded to as at press time.