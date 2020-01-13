Buhari Commiserates with Niger President over Terrorist Attacks

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend had a telephone conversation with his Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, Commiserating with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9, 2020, in Chinagodrar, which killed scores of soldiers in a military base.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari sympathised with families, friends and colleagues of the victims, and condoled with them.

He also said Buhari condemned the heinous attack by the terrorists and assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria would continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

According to him, the president reaffirmed that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserved no peace and comfort.

He also said Buhari told Issoufou that Nigeria stood in solidarity with its allies to ensure that justice is served.