APC, ADC Chieftains Defect to APC in Ogun

Idowu Sowunmi

A former Deputy Governor in Ogun State, Alhaja Salamat Badru of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last election, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, were among others who have indicated their interests to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors, who are scheduled to formally become APC members at an event slated for next Tuesday at Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, would also be joined by other political big wigs and thousands of their followers from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.

Speaking ahead of the event, Badru, the deputy governor in the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, disclosed that “the future of the state was in capable hands under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, and that members of the PDP were ready to work with him to actualise his lofty plans for the state.”

Also speaking, Isiaka, who was a gubernatorial candidate of ADC in the March 2019 election, expressed confidence in the Abiodun administration.

According to him, “We are very confident because the morning shows the night from what we have seen in five months. If we have not seen positive signs, we probably would not have graduated our relationship.

“I have come with the leadership of my political structure across the state. This is to signify the fact that we are very confident and happy with the way the government is going about putting the state in a greater scale.”

Other people, who are expected to also decamp to APC, include a two-term member of House of Representatives, Apostle Dave Salako, a former PDP chairman in Ogun State; Chief Joju Fadairo, a former PDP secretary; Chief Pegba Otemolu, prominent politician; Chief (Mrs.) Iyabode Apampa; a former Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Alhaji Ali Ajibode; former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Olayiwola Waliu Taiwo; former Commissioner for Rural Development, Otunba Fatai Sowemimo; Olootu Dipo Sofowora, and others.

Commenting on the development, the APC Caretaker Chairman in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, described the decision of the politicians from two major parties in the state as a “welcome development and also a clear indication that Abiodun is doing well in governance and politics of our dear state.”