Jennifer Obayuwana Steps Out With Mother After a Long Time

Between Jennifer Obayuwana of Polo, the popular luxury lifestyle store, and her billionaire dad, John, they have, over the years, successfully kept out of the public eye and mouth, the whereabouts and well-being of her mum, Comfort.

Though she is still known as Mrs. Obayuwana, Comfort and John separated almost two decades ago. Many people had no idea what she looked like until recently when Jenny put up her picture and a lot of her friends could not but commend her youthfulness and fashion sense, concurring that the stylish older woman could conveniently pass for Jennifer’s sister.

One of her friends even mentioned that she could not understand why John would ditch his wife and settle for Ene Lawal, renowned as Nigeria’s longest-reigning queen. Ene, who was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2004 and held on to the crown until 2010, dated John for a long time but Jenny was reportedly never in support of the relationship because of her starry-eyed belief that her parents could still get back together.

In her late 30s, fashionable and brilliant Jenny, who has a son out of wedlock, once dated popular entertainer, D’banj. She was also engaged to Peter Salah, a former footballer-turned-businessman. In spite of promising to grow grey together, the hot on the relationship seems to have cooled in the last two years.

In fact, there are speculations that they might have called off the engagement. A widely-travelled lady and polyglot, Jenny, in her position as the executive director of Polo, has played a significant role in the proliferation of international luxury brands in Nigeria.

Under her direction, Polo has grown, sealing its place as Nigeria’s only official retailer of the world’s most prestigious watches, writing instruments and high-end accessories through offering a diverse portfolio of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Chopard, Breguet, Piaget, Roger Dubuis, Omega, Messika, Arnold and Son, Arty A and Frederique Constant, etc. Jenny also manages and oversees his father’s interest at his multi-billion naira CAT Construction company.