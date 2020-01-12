After Senatorial Loss, Dino Melaye Paints Dubai Red at 46th Birthday

Dino Melaye is a name that rings with deafening effects at all tiers of the Nigerian society; one that numerous Nigerians have come to associate with a candid, upfront personality who is not afraid to declare that the king is not wearing clothes, or that the king’s clothes pale in comparison to his own, or that there is no king. Melaye is hot stuff, a force of nature, and a tough act to follow. With his latest adventure, Oga Melaye sure knows how to strut his stuff.

The senatorial elections of 2019 in Kogi State, Kogi West Constituency especially, held much in store for Senator Melaye. Should he win, Melaye gets to retain his championship title as representative of the constituency in the Senate and continue to serve his people, decry all forms of injustice, and lend colour to the senatorial and general political atmosphere.

Tense was the ambiance during the elections and terse the arguments between Melaye and his most capable opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC). To cut the story short, Senator Melaye lost the election – albeit with absolute reluctance and averseness – and the Kogi West Senatorial championship title passed to Senator Adeyemi.

Of course, nobody closed the curtains on Melaye, knowing from experience that not even kidnapping him can bring his juggernaut momentum to an enforced halt. His thunderous assertiveness is not something that can be hidden under anything, not even the senatorial loss.

Expectedly, Melaye showed that he cannot come and kill himself, throwing a party in Burj Khalifa in Dubai to celebrate his 46th birthday. Apparently, the boss had been holidaying there with his family and decided to flex his muscles a bit.

The end result of his flexed muscles was a dinner party on January 7 that had powerful folks in attendance, including former House of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, former APC overlord, Timi Frank, political activist, Deji Adeyanju, Instagram sensation, and cash pomp-er, Hushpuppi, lots more.

After the whole show, Melaye took to his Instagram page to appreciate his guests and well-wishers. With Dino Melaye at 46, aluta continua, a vitória é certa.