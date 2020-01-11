Neo Phlames: Music Should Go Beyond Just the Beat 

Born Adeniyi Adewoyin, Neo Phlames, a graduate of Mass Communication is a song writer and musician. His music journey began years back as an artiste then he switched to music production but returned to just writing and singing when he couldn’t combine it all. Phlames tells Tosin Clegg about his music, upcoming projects and more

Tell us about your music, your style and more?

My genre of music is Afro beats but the content is ‘Conscious Indigenous’. It is 70 per cent English and 30 per cent Yoruba so as to carry more people along. For me, music is beyond just the beat. Musicians should be able to address certain issues, give life and tell stories. It is beyond the beat which is why my songs carry strong messages notwithstanding the tempo. I do good music.

What makes your music different?

The content, the lyrics, use of words and proverbs.

What are your upcoming projects?

By Gods grace, I’m releasing the official video to my song Sharp Shooter anytime soon, at my yearly concert “My Hood Live Concert”, the third edition is coming up by April. I’m also dropping my Extended Play (EP) this year. I hope to shoot more videos and hit the limelight this year by God’s grace.

Where do you see yourself in a few years?

Starting from this year, I already pictured myself at the O2 Arena, a concert at Eko Atlantic by December and couple of both local and international collaborations with record breaking singles. It is possible!