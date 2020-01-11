NANS Endorses Amotekun, Says it ‘II Tackle Kidnapping, Ritual Killings in S’ West

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has endorsed the formation of operation Amotekun joint security outfit in the Southwest region, saying the measure would curb the high state of kidnapping and ritual Killings in the zone.

NANS, however, warned politicians against politicising the operations of the security body, saying doing so would thwart the kernel for the establishment of the lofty security outfit .

This endorsement came after the Nothern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) condemned the Southwest governors for mooting the idea of the joint security outfit , which the NYCN branded as a standby army for the Oodua People’s Congress(OPC).

The joint security outfit was inaugurated in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Thursday, by the six governors in the Southwest and other prominent indigenes , including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

A statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday by NANS’ Coordinator , Zone D, Comrade Samuel Olawale and Assistant General Secretary, Com. Ibukun Titilayo Samuel, expressed the readiness of the students’ body to coalesce efforts with operatives of the security outfit to combat insecurity in the region.

NANS commended the Governors of Ondo and Ekiti States, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN) and Kayode Fayemi respectively , for spearheading the establishment of a security architecture that would make the Southwest a safe haven for investors.

“We are pleased with the news of the launching of the security operation today. The Operation which was launched with 120 red coloured Amotekun Hilux vehicles will tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Southwest region.

“The joint operation of trained vigilant groups, Agebekoya and the OPC under Amotekun, will complement the existing security measures already put in place by the federal government.

“We charge the security outfit to work hand-in-hand with the already existing security agencies to bring sanity to our environment and stamp out criminals, who were bent on frustrating the development of the South West region”.

NANS charged the Southwest governors to ensure that the operatives were exposed to community policing training, aside putting up proper structures that will guarantee provision of necessary logistics , for the sustainability of the outfit.

“We specifically commend the Chairman of the Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu for overseeing this progressive initiative for the betterment of our region.

“The Students’ wing as part of its commitment to national development will partner the security outfit in areas of intelligence and information gathering for the success of its operations”, it stated.