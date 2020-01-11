Five Bulmaro Players Get Lagos Invitation for 2020 NSF Preparations

In preparation for the 2020 National Sports Festival scheduled for March in Benin, Edo State, the Eko Football Team in its bid to perform well has invited five players from FC Bulmaro, which is doing very well in the ongoing Nation One League.

The players, who have already reported to the camp, at Agege Stadium, Lagos include Adedeji Daniel, Godwin John Sebastian, FC Bulmaro Captain, Chibuzor Patrick, Basit Yusuff and Olabode Hassan.

In a letter to the FC Bulmaro Chairman, Leslie Oghomienor , signed by Akeem Rabiu Okikioposu, Secretary, Lagos State Football Association and Dotun Coker, Chairman Technical Committee, the Association expressed its honest appreciation to Oghomienor for his immense support to the development of the game and youth development in Lagos State and also indicated the Association Chairman’s high regards to the entire organisation in promoting the young club.

In a chat with the media during the week, after a training session of the club at Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Gonzalo Debiasi, coach, FC Bulmaro revealed that five members of the club invitation by the state FA is a testimonial that the Technical Crew is living up to their expectations and the players were focused and ready to learn. Perhaps because they are very well trained and highly disciplined, and most importantly the promoters of the club have invested so much to ensure that FC Bulmaro can confidently take part in any competitive football tournament.

“This is made possible by the combined efforts of the players who are focused and ready to learn, the very well committed and selfless technical team, with the zeal to achieve great result and above all the huge interest and investment channeled to the club by the promoters to ensure that the club is built to become a world-class team that can fearlessly in confident take part in any competitive football event like the Mediterranean Cup which we beat World fist class club teams.

“The players’ invitation is a bright indication that we are doing good and we hope to do better. We thank the Lagos State FA for the strong encouragement. We hope the players would do the team proud if given more of this kind of opportunity to enable our players showcase’ their gifts and talents,” Gonzalo stated.

In his response, the team Captain, Godwin John Sebastian said that the invitation was a very high spur to urge not only the invited players but the entire team and technical and supporting crew on.

He believed that for the team, the best was yet to come for they were preparing to participate in a few international competition early in the year which gives them the advantage in terms of training handled by an entire foreign crew of seven personnel.