Fireboy Earns Mark

By Tosin clegg

Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy, is an artiste of a defined class, style and poise. His style of music is an economy of different genres, steadily serving you with the richness and goodness of quality music, scented with a heart-felt musical entertainment. Fireboy became news-worthy and musical must-hear when he released his highly engaging hit, Jealous. The lyrics, composition, beats and more lifted the song into becoming a National Anthem which in turn secured grounds for the YBNL act on the Nigerian music scene. It spread his fan base, placing value on his music and the efficacy of his delicious music. With “Jealous” spreading like wildfire, the music video ended up solidifying his mark on everyone with its relatable theme and plot. He relented not on this success giving us hits like “King” and “What If I Say.”

With his rising fame, he went into the studio to serve us something that brought us Laughter, Tears And Goosebumps, which he titled his 13 track album, filled with an economy of deliciousness. A dose of party mix, doses of rhythms and blues, hip hop vibes, something for high life and a whole body of genres, making us realise the excellence of Fireboy and the certainty he won’t fail to deliver good music over time as he pushes on his career.

With the good way he started 2019, we can’t but expect the best of Fireboy in 2020. His talent has undoubtedly stood him out and his works appreciated all over. With Fireboy, you are assured of good music this year.